6 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
This brings the county's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,669.
The Dakota County Health Department reminds residents to follow the six rules to keep Nebraska healthy. This includes staying at home, learning to social distance at work, shopping alone, helping kids to socially distance, helping senior citizens stay at home, and trying to exercise on a daily basis.
