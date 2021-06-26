6-year-old Denison, Iowa girl missing

DENISON, Iowa -- Emergency crews spent Friday night and Saturday searching for a 6-year-old girl from Denison who went missing Friday night.

At around 8:53 p.m. Friday, the Crawford County Communications Center received a call regarding a missing girl who resides on Oak Ridge Drive in Denison, according to a press release from the Denison Police Department shared by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The girl, Mackenzie Godden, who also goes by Kensie, was last seen wearing a maroon unicorn shirt and gray pants and had walked away from her residence at about 7 p.m. Mackenzie is described as a white, 6-year-old girl, about 75 pounds, four feet in height, with blonde hair and green eyes.

All fire departments in Crawford County assisted with the search, as well as the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency, the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Searchers were unable to find Mackenzie despite searching late into the night. Further searches began after daylight Saturday.

Volunteers were asked not to search on their own but to coordinate with authorities.

