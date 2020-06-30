7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of 209 new test results.
In addition, there have been 2,978 COVID-19 recoveries, 268 total hospitalizations as well as 220 people who have been hospitalized and discharged.
Forty-three people in Woodbury County have died from the coronavirus.
