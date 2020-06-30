You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County
View Comments
alert

7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of 209 new test results. 

In addition, there have been 2,978 COVID-19 recoveries, 268 total hospitalizations as well as 220 people who have been hospitalized and discharged. 

Forty-three people in Woodbury County have died from the coronavirus.

Dakota County reports 35th COVID-19 death
Sioux City murder suspect tests positive for COVID-19, seeks bond reduction
Return to Learn: Northwest Iowa schools prep plans to return after coronavirus
Arnolds Park reopens Friday with COVID-19 protocols
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News