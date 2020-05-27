70th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus rescheduled for Oct. 23 - 25

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The 70th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has been rescheduled for the second time.

Seven performances of the famous circus will be held from Oct. 23 - 25 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

The circus had originally been slated for April 1 - 5 and, then, July 29 - Aug. 2. In light of coronavirus concerns and the delayed reopening of public facilities, the executive leadership of Abu Bekr Shriners decided it was in the best interest of public health and personal safety to reschedule the performance for later in the year.

In conjunction with George Cardin Circus International and the Tyson Events Center, the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus will now perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 23; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Oct 24; and 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 25.

Tickets already purchases for the July 29 - Aug. 2 performances will be honored for the new dates. Patrons can contact the Tyson Events Center Box Office at 712-279-4850, ext. 6, to exchange their tickets for the new dates or to request a refund.

New tickets will be going on sale immediately at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at tysoncenter.com, or by calling 855-333-8771.

