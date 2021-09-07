712 Brew Fest, featuring more than 100 beers, at Tyson Events Center Oct. 9

SIOUX CITY -- The 712 Brew Fest, presented by Old Chicago, will be taking place Oct. 9 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr.

This beer festival will have food options, live music and give attendees the opportunity to sample more than 100 different beers from local, regional and national breweries.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for the event. VIP tickets will give attendees one-hour early access to sampling beer, complimentary food and nonalcoholic beverages while allowing access to a private VIP area.

General admission doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The festival will continue until 4:30 p.m.

This event is for people, age 21 and over. Tickets may be purchased at the Primebank Box Office, at 712-279-4850 or at tysoncenter.com.

