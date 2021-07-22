 Skip to main content
80s band Anthem to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem
SIOUX CITY -- The popular 80s band Warrant will be performing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Sept. 11.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1984 by guitarist Erik Turner, Warrant released its double-platinum album, "Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich," four years later. The album contained "Heaven," which reached No. 1 in Rolling Stone and No. 2 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Future albums like "Cherry Pie" and "Dog Eat Dog," allowed the band to achieve international sale of more than 10 million.

Warrant tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.

Anthem logo
Provided
