80s band Warrant to perform at Hard Rock's Anthem

Formed in Los Angeles in 1984 by guitarist Erik Turner, Warrant released its double-platinum album, "Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich," four years later. The album contained "Heaven," which reached No. 1 in Rolling Stone and No. 2 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Future albums like "Cherry Pie" and "Dog Eat Dog," allowed the band to achieve international sale of more than 10 million.