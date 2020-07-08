9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Wednesday, out of 11 new test results.

There have been 3,107 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Woodbury County. There have been 279 total hospitalizations and 230 people have been hospitalized and discharged.

The county has recorded 44 deaths from the coronavirus.

