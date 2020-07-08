You are the owner of this article.
9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County
9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Woodbury County

Coronavirus Outbreak stock

This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed nine new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County on Wednesday, out of 11 new test results. 

There have been 3,107 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Woodbury County. There have been 279 total hospitalizations and 230 people have been hospitalized and discharged.

The county has recorded 44 deaths from the coronavirus.

