LE MARS, Iowa -- A juvenile male has been charged in the armed robbery that occurred at a convenience shop on Sunday morning.

At around 8:22 a.m. Sunday, the 16-year-old entered the Brew Coffee Shop, 346 Plymouth St. S.W., displaying a handgun to employees.

According to the Le Mars Police Department, the suspect allegedly cut phone lines, threatened and detained employees for 20 minutes, before stealing money, liquor and personal items from them.

The suspect fled on foot and Le Mars Police were able to track his movement with the help of business and residential video cameras. Officers also investigated several tips which led them to a residence on Third Ave. N.W., where the juvenile was taken into custody.

Stolen items were recovered and so was a replica handgun that was allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

The Le Mars Police Department was assisted by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol and community members in this investigation.