A blustery Thursday will give way to a snowy Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Thursday might be a good day for Sioux Cityans as the daytime high will top off at a chilly 14.

However, Friday may be an entirely different story, said Brad Adams, an observing project leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

A major band of snow will make its way to Siouxland during the early morning hours on Friday, he said.

"With a southeast wind gusting up to 30 mph, Sioux City will likely see snow before 4 a.m. Friday, then freezing rain by 5 a.m. and a combination of the two by 8 a.m.," Adams said. "Snow and, especially blowing snow, will make things hazardous throughout the day on Friday."

Sioux City can see as much as 3 to 4 inches of new snow from this system. Northern parts of Siouxland, like Spencer and Lake Okoboji, will likely receive 4 to 6 inches of the white stuff.

Friday's expected high of 32 will quickly plummet on Saturday with steadily falling temps.

"The headline for Friday is to drive carefully with so much falling snow," Adams said. "The rest of the weekend will be dry but cold. Areas of blowing snow will give us highs in the single digits and below zero lows."

