A hot, steamy steamy start to Sioux City's workweek

SIOUX CITY -- The workweek will be beginning on a very hot and steamy note. And if you think things are toasty on Monday, expect a repeat come Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze of 10 to 20 mph will send Monday's Mercury soaring to the mid-90s for a daytime high, according to Mike Gillispie, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Plus the winds will be gusting as high as 30 mph," he added. "That makes it feel even hotter."

Monday night won't be providing much relief either. Warm southeast winds will keep overnight lows from going below the low-70s.

The pattern of daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s, lows in the mid 90s as well as gusty winds will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If it seems like this has been an unseasonably warm June, you're right.

So far for the month, we've been around nine degrees above normal in Sioux City," Gillispie said, mentioning that the average daytime high should be in the low 80s.

Things will begin to cool off, beginning on Thursday. That's when cloudy skies and a 50 percent for precipitation will be the daytime high down to the upper 80s.