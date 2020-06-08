A major cool-down for Tuesday as rain returns to Siouxland

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- The streak of sun-drenched days in the upper 90s will end Tuesday when showers move into Siouxland, according to Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"There's a 90 percent chance for rain and thunderstorm in Siouxland, especially after 10 a.m. Tuesday," she explained.
The system, accompanied by gusty, northwest winds of 20 - 25 mph, may bring up to 2 inches of rain before it leaves the area by Wednesday afternoon.
The daytime high on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-70s while the overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.
"The best thing about the system is that it will cool the temperatures down significantly," Garrett said. "The average high for Siouxland is in the low-80s, so we'll be right on target for the remainder of the workweek."
The daytime on Thursday and Friday will be around 80 and the overnight lows will be around 55.
