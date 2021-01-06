A messy Wednesday weather forecast expected in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Expect a messy weather day as Siouxland can see everything from rain, freezing rain and, maybe some slight snow accumulation on Wednesday.

That's because southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa will under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Daytime temperatures will stay in the low to mid-30s," he explained. "If they begin to dip below freezing, roads may become slippery."

There is a 90 percent chance for precipitation in Sioux City, with total daytime snow accumulation of less-than-an-inch possible on Wednesday.

Snow, mixed with rain, is possible during the overnight hours when low temps touch down to the mid-20s. Sioux City can see new snow accumulation of less-than-an-inch as the system moves out of the area, late Wednesday night.

Thursday will see mostly cloudy condition, patchy fog and a daytime high near 34.

"That will be part of a pattern for Sioux City in the next few days," Masters said. "Expect highs of 30 or above as well as lows in the 20s. The nice thing is we'll be precipitation-free for a while at least."

