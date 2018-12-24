SIOUX CITY -- A sunny and mild Christmas Eve Day may give way to wet weather by mid-week, according to Philip Schumacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"With partly sunny skies and a high near 40, Christmas Eve will actually be the nicest day, this week," he explained. "Patchy fog, cloudy skies and southerly wind switching to the north will keep Sioux City's Christmas high to around 38."
Tuesday night brings a 20 percent for snow. That chance for the white stuff will continued into Wednesday morning.
"Sioux City residents may see less-than-half-inch of snow from this system," Schumacher said. "In fact, the system will likely turn to all rain by 1 p.m., since the expected high will be in the mid to upper-30s for the day."
However, he recommends caution for day-after-Christmas travelers since snow accumulation will be heavier to the north and west of Sioux City.
Rainy conditions will continue on Thursday as the daytime high will peak at 38. This will switch over to all snow after 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Schumaker said Friday will be blustery as the high won't make it past 23 degrees. While sunny skies will return on Saturday, temps won't make it past the upper teens.
So, how will 2018 end? If Sunday's any indication, it may end on a mild note.
"Sunday will bring sunny skies and a high in the upper 20s," Schumacher said.