The first section of St. Joseph Mercy hospital at 21st and Court streets, erected in the fall of 1890 and purchased by the hospital after previous quarters at 28th and Jennings streets proved to be inadequate.
In the early 1970s, St. Joseph and St. Vincent, a hospital operated by the Benedictine Sisters at 6th and Jennings streets in Sioux City, joined forces to begin the city's first hospital-based ambulance service. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in 1979 for a new $28 million hospital adjacent to St. Vincent's, the present site of Mercy Medical Center.
The cool air will bring a 60 percent chance for precipitation after midnight on Wednesday. This will continue throughout the daytime hours.
Masters said cloudy skies and another 60 percent chance for rain will keep Sioux City's high temp to around 75. New rain amounts will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.
After Wednesday, there will be a gradual warm-up as sunny skies returns to the forecast. Temps will top off at around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Near normal temps in the low-to-mid 80s are expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Instagram: Sculpt Siouxland
Instagram: Lilies at sunrise
Instagram: Sunrise
Instagram: Grandview Bandshell
Instagram: War Eagle Monument
Instagram: Jitter's donuts
Instagram: Saturday in the Park fireworks
Instagram: Tastee Inn & Out
Instagram: Rainbow over Tyson Event Center
Instagram: Marina
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy