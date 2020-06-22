A rainy Monday brings a temporary cool down to Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Showers and a possible thunderstorm is in the forecast for Monday in Sioux City, according to Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Actually, Sioux City may see thunderstorm during the afternoon as well as towards evening," he said.

That will keep the daytime high to around 79 and the overnight low to around 56.

This mild pattern will continue on Tuesday, Rogers said, as northwest winds of 5 - 15 mph will bring a high near 78 and a low of 56.

Wednesday will be the start of a steady warm-up as the high will hit near 84. Warm weather will return as Thursday and Friday will see daytime highs hit 90 degrees.

