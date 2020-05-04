A rainy Monday may give way to a week of below-average daytime highs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Rain is in the forecast and it will stick around for a while, according to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Rain will come to Siouxland by mid-morning on Monday and things will remain wet until early Tuesday morning," he said.

A 100 percent chance for precipitation will keep Sioux City's daytime high to around 60. Similarly, a 90 percent chance for precipitation will send overnight temps to a mild 46.

However, don't expect any significant rain totals. Precipitation will be around one-half-of-an-inch or so.

Skies will gradually clear up on Tuesday as temps rise to the mid-60s. Indeed, Masters said that may be the warmest readings for the week.

"If rain dominated the beginning of the week, below-average temps will dominate the rest of the week," he said. "The average high for Sioux City is 69. We won't come close to that."

From Wednesday through Sunday, the forecast calls for daytime highs of around 60 and lows in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Masters said portions of Siouxland may even experience frost.