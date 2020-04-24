A rainy Saturday but sunny skies will return to Sioux City on Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Expect a rainy start for the weekend as showers return to Siouxland on Saturday.

"Siouxland will see off-and-on precipitation that may even involve a rumble of thunder," Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux City, said. "However, don't expect much accumulation. The total rain will likely be around one-quarter of an inch."

Saturday's high will top off at 65 and northwest winds will blow around 5 mph.

Clouds will likely leave Siouxland on Saturday night, sending the overnight low down to a chilly 40 degrees.

Sunday should recover quite nicely as southerly winds and sunny skies return to Sioux City. The daytime high will top off at 70 degrees.

"The weekend may begin on wet note," Chapman said, "but expect it to end on a nice, sunny Sunday."

