A snowy start on Friday but a warm weekend up ahead

SIOUX CITY -- April showers are supposed to bring May flowers. But what will an April chance for snow bring to Siouxland?

Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Thursday afternoon that Siouxland residents might be waking up to nearly half an inch of new snow Friday morning.

"The snow system will be gone by early Friday but the blustery conditions will be sticking around," he said. "Breezy, northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph will keep temperatures from going above the upper 30s."

The weekend is expected to have plenty of sun in addition to quickly increasing temps.

On Saturday, an east wind will allow the daytime high to hit 50 degrees, while Sunday's 5 mph southerly wind will send the mercury soaring to near 60 degrees.

"This wide swings are fairly typical in early April," Kalin said. "You can go from snowfall to spring-like conditions within days."

