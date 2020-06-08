A sultry Monday before rains move into Siouxland on Tuesday

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- The summertime heat will stick around one more day as Monday's high soars into the mid-90s, according to Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Siouxland has had a string of days with above-average temperatures," she explained. "With plenty of sunshine and breezy southerly winds of 20 - 30 mph, the heat index will make it feel like it is 100 degrees."
With Monday's overnight low of 65, things will quickly change on Tuesday, Garrett said.
"That's when a 90 percent chance for rain and thunderstorm enters Siouxland, especially after 10 a.m. Tuesday," she explained.
The system, accompanied by gusty, northwest winds of 20 - 25 mph, may bring up to 2 inches of rain before it leaves the area by Wednesday afternoon.
The daytime high on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid-70s while the overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.
"The best thing about the system is that it will cool the temperatures down significantly," Garrett said. "The average high for Siouxland is in the low-80s, so we'll be right on target for the remainder of the workweek."
The daytime on Thursday and Friday will be around 80 and the overnight lows will be around 55.
