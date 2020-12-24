A sunny but breezy Christmas Eve Day forecast after a 3-inch Wednesday snowstorm

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Cityans were spending their Christmas Eve Thursday digging out from under the 3 inches of snow that fell on Wednesday.

According to Brad Adams, observing program leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, much of Siouxland saw anywhere between 2-to-4 inches of snow from the fast-moving systems.

While Orange City received 3 inches of snow, Concord, Neb. had 3.5 inches while Hull, Iowa experienced 4.5 of the white stuff.

"Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine but blustery condition," Adams said. "Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will keeps things frigid with a high near 13."

Thursday night will be even cooler in Sioux City, especially for travelers coming to the area, via sleight from the North Pole. With mostly clear skies, the low will bottom at around zero.

Friday will see the start of a Christmas Day warm-up. With sunshine and south/southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph, the temp will be near 40.

The rest of the weekend should be nice, with sunny skies and high near 36 on Saturday. Clouds will return on Sunday. The high will reach the upper 20s.

