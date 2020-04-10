A sunny Good Friday but a possibility of snowy Easter Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Easter Bunny may be leaving more than brightly-colored eggs on Sunday. He may also be bringing up to four inches of new snow.

While Philip Schumacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Friday's sunny skies will send daytime high to 54, rain will be moving into the area on Saturday.

Saturday's high will be in the upper 50s and the low around 30.

"Precipitation in the form of rain will start Saturday night," he said. "It will change into a wintry mix during the overnight hours. It will be all snow by sunrise."

Sioux City will likely see around three inches of snow, northern parts of Siouxland can expect as much as four inches of the white stuff.

This will be a fast moving system, Schumacher said, since snow will be out of the area by Sunday afternoon

Sunday's high will be in the upper 30s but blustery, northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph will make things cooler.

Still. mostly sunny skies for the start of the workweek should melt much of the snow.

"With plenty of sun and highs in the upper 30s and 40s, the snow won't be around for long," Schumacher said.

