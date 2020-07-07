A sunny Wednesday before rains return to Sioux City on Wednesday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A combination of heat, humidity and gusty southerly breeze may be a recipe for severe weather on Wednesday, according to Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Wednesday will begin with plenty of sun and a high of 94. As the day continues, southern winds of 10 to 15 mph may gust to as high as 25 mph.

This resulting cold system will bring with it a 70 percent chance for precipitation on Wednesday night.

"Like other summertime weather systems, rainfall totals can vary greatly," Rogers said. "Some places will get plenty of rain while other places will barely get any."

Thursday will also see heat, humidity and a 50 percent chance of precipitation.

"Things will start drying out by Friday," Rogers said. "Expect sunny skies and a high in the mid-90s."

