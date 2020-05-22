A wet and cloudy Memorial Weekend forecast for Siouxland

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- The long Memorial Day weekend will have clouds, rain as well as a few peeks of sunshine, according to Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"It seems like Memorial Day is holiday that tends to be either cool or rainy," Weisser said. "This year, we'll experience a bit of both."
A chance for precipitation will likely come to Siouxland by early afternoon on Friday. Cloudy skies will keep the daytime high to a mild 68 and the chance for rain will be around 40 percent.
Thunderstorms are likely Friday night, especially before 4 a.m. With an overnight low of 59, new rainfall amounts should be between one-tenth to a quarter of an inch.
Saturday will begin sunny as the afternoon top off at around 80. However, a 70 percent chance for rain returns after sundown . The low will dip to around 64.
Sunday will be warm and cloudy, with a daytime high of 82. A 60 percent chance of rain will remain in the forecast during the day as well as Sunday night.
Monday will be damp, rainy and cloudy, with a high in the low 70s.
"If I had holiday plans, I wouldn't cancel them," Weisser said. "Still, I'd plan on rain."
