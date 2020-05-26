A wet Wednesday but things will dry off by the end of the week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Expect chances for showers and, possibly, a thunderstorm in Siouxland on Wednesday, according to Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather System in Sioux Falls.

"A slow moving system is over Siouxland," he explained. "That means rain may be continue to be off and on."

That means the area may see slight chances of rain on Wednesday, especially in the morning.

Luckily, Siouxland residents might even see a few peeks of sunshine by Wednesday afternoon when the mercury will likely hit in the upper 70s.

However, another chance for thunderstorms will come in the early evening hours of Wednesday.

Such spottiness make forecasting difficult, Temeyer said. Still, he said it also pretty common this time of the year.

"There may be anything from a slight shower to a thunderstorm depending where you are," he said. "It can change very quickly."

The wet, weather pattern will continue until Thursday, when the high will be in the upper 70s and the area will have a 20 percent chance of rain.

Things might be much brighter this weekend, as sunny skies and daytime highs in the 70s will make a welcome returns.

