Sioux City's Abu Bekr Shriners to unveil first Parade of Trees

SIOUX CITY -- Patrick Jensen has an unusual take when it comes to holiday decorations.

Jensen, a second ceremonial master divan with the Abu Bekr Shriners, was hanging $500 worth of Iowa Lottery tickets as decoration on a Christmas tree.

"Anyone who is 18 or older will get a free raffle ticket for the chance to win our Iowa Lottery tree," Jensen said, inside the ballroom of the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St.

The Iowa Lottery evergreen is one of more than 30 entries at the Abu Bekr Shrine's first Parade of Trees.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and continuing until Nov. 26, people may purchase $1 raffle tickets in order to win sponsored Christmas trees which contain prizes or gifts valued at a minimum of $500.

"Some of the Christmas trees have gift items of a $1,000 or more," Jensen explained. "You get the tree, the decorations and all of the prizes, which is a pretty good return for a $1 raffle ticket."

Abu Bekr Shriners were inspired to start a Parade of Trees after seeing one implemented by Omaha's Tangier unit of Shriners.

"The Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees had been going on for several years," Jensen said. "We thought, 'Why not bring it up here?'."

A person can purchase a single raffle ticket or several of them. He can place his ticket in for an individual tree or one ticket for many trees.

If he's especially enamored by the contents of a specific tree, the person can drop a stack of tickets to increase his odds of winning.

That is how Abu Bekr's Parade of Trees differs from other similar festivals.

"It all amounts to the luck of the draw," Jensen said. "A $1 raffle ticket can be your way to win thousands of dollars' worth of prizes."

The Abu Bekr Shrine Temple will be open at select hours. Parents will see the selection of trees while kids can make crafts in a winter wonderland and may even get a chance to meet Santa Claus.

"We'll be here every day except Thanksgiving," Jensen said. "Expect plenty of food, refreshments and holiday cheer. The Abu Bekr Shrine Temple will look incredible when all decked out for Christmas."

At 7 p.m. Nov. 26, a member of the local Boy Scouts troop will be drawing winners for all of the trees. All winners will be notified by phone and pickup times can be scheduled.

Proceeds from the Abu Bekr Shriners Parade of Trees will go directly toward the local philanthropic programs of the Fraternal Order of Shriners.

"The Shriners are all about giving back to the community," Jensen said.

This is especially true around the holidays.

"Times are tough right now," Jensen said. "Maybe, we'll be able to brighten someone's holiday with a Christmas tree full of surprises."