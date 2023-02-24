SIOUX CITY -- The AC/DC tribute band Back in Black will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. on June 24.
A high-energy reproduction of AC/DC, the Dallas/Fort Worth-based Back in Black are experienced musicians are not only dedicated to the legendary band's sound and look but they also want to capture the group's power and excitement.
Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
