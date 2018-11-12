SIOUX CITY -- American Country Music Award Vocal Duo of the Year winners Brothers Osborne will be performing a concert at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. on March 7.
Two sons from a Maryland working class family, John and TJ Osborne started out by writing and playing songs for friends and family in their dad's shed. Since forming Brothers Osborne, the brothers have been lauded for blending country and rock music into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in years.
Ticket prices and on sale information will be announced at a later date. Fans can stay up-to-date on show information and exclusive pre-sale opportunities by signing up for the Orpheum Theatre Cyber Club at OrpheumLive.com.