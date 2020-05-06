You are the owner of this article.
Additional COVID-19 death confirmed in Woodbury County, bringing count to 4
Additional COVID-19 death confirmed in Woodbury County, bringing count to 4

An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists say this version of the coronavirus has mutated and become more contagious. 

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY --  Siouxland District Health Department said Wednesday that a man between the ages of 61 and 80 died at home of the novel coronavirus.

This brings Woodbury County's total to four deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 24 new confirmed cases in the county, boosting the county's overall case count total to 1,339. The health department has recorded 314 recoveries and 4,094 total tests completed.

