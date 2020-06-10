After a rainy night, Siouxland will now experience plenty of sunny, dry days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Cityans woke up Wednesday to breezy northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph following a night in which 1.06 inches on rain fell.

Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux City, said this will likely be the only precipitation in Siouxland for the next seven days.

"The rain left the area on Wednesday," he explained. "Still, it will be very mild and pleasant."

Specifically, sunny skies and gusty winds of up to 35 mph will boost daytime temps to near 76. However, winds will subside during the overnight hours. The low will go do to 52.

Masters said Siouxland will experience a gradual warm-up on Thursday when the daytime high tops off at 84 and Friday's high will approach 90.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.