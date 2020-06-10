You are the owner of this article.
After a rainy night, Siouxland will now experience plenty of sunny, dry days
After a rainy night, Siouxland will now experience plenty of sunny, dry days

Sunny day in Cherokee

Expect plenty of sunshine and heat today in Siouxland. Sioux City's high is forecast to be 95 degrees with high humidity. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Cityans woke up Wednesday to breezy northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph following a night in which 1.06 inches on rain fell.

Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux City, said this will likely be the only precipitation in Siouxland for the next seven days.

"The rain left the area on Wednesday," he explained. "Still, it will be very mild and pleasant."

Specifically, sunny skies and gusty winds of up to 35 mph will boost daytime temps to near 76. However, winds will subside during the overnight hours. The low will go do to 52.

Masters said Siouxland will experience a gradual warm-up on Thursday when the daytime high tops off at 84 and Friday's high will approach 90.

  

