After a spring-like Sunday, winter temps return to Siouxland on Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Following Sunday's record-shattering high of 66, Sioux City will see a return to winter on Monday, said Ivan Gumbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"As the day progressed Monday, expect northerly winds of 15 to 20 mph to gust as high as 30 mph," he said. "Because of that, the area should be temps decreasingly throughout the day."

Snow or freezing drizzle is in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday.

"Sioux City may see anywhere between one to three inches on Tuesday," Gumbs said. "Snow should leave the area by noon. Still, gusty winds will blow snow around, making things feel blustery."

Tuesday night will feel down-frigid as overnight temps will drop to as low as seven below.

Wednesday will see a slight warmup. Mostly cloudy skies and as northerly breeze will boost the high to around 12.

A low of three below and slight chance of snow is slated for Wednesday night. Snow will remain the forecast on Thursday.

Finally, highs in the 30s will make return this weekend.

"We may have been spoiled by some spring-like days," Gumb said. "But winter will be around for a bit longer."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.