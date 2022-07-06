After a stormy Tuesday, Siouxland will see calmer days for the rest of the week

SIOUX CITY -- Wind gusts as high as 58 mph brought down trees and power lines when severe weather entered Sioux City late Tuesday afternoon.

Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said locations in southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa experienced wind gusts as high as 80 mph and rain totals up to four inches during the fast-moving system.

While there were reports of funnel clouds touching down in some locations, she said there were no official tornadoes or derechos confirmed as of Wednesday morning.

"As with many storms, conditions vary greatly from place to place," Penning said. "Some communities received heavy winds and lots of rain while a few miles away saw considerably less precipitation."

Wednesday's forecast will seem much calmer with a 40 chance for rain and a northeast wind between 5 to 10 mph and a forecast high of 88.

That will come as a relief for Sioux Cityans, who saw the mercury top off at 97 before the storms came on Tuesday.

"While a high temperature in the upper 80s is warm, it will seem like a relief after days in the upper 90s," Penning said.

The remainder of the week will see slight chances for precipitation, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.