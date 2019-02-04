SIOUX CITY -- After a 48 degree high on Sunday, Sioux City is being jolted back to winter weather with a daytime high of 13 for Monday.
Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said such whiplash weather shifts aren't unusual for this time of the year.
"The Midwest can get wild swings in temperatures," he said. "Even in mild winter, we'll get our share of Arctic blasts."
Plus this one will stick around for a while.
Weisser said Siouxland will be well below its average of 32 and low of 12 for much of the workweek.
Indeed, a blustery northwest wind will keep Monday night's low down to a chilly 2 above.
Snow may make a return Tuesday afternoon. With a forecast high of 16, Sioux City may see around a half-inch of the white stuff.
While Wednesday will likely be snow-free, Siouxland may see as much as 2 inches of new snow accumulation during Wednesday's overnight hours.
"Chances for patchy, blowing snow will continue on Thursday," Weisser said. "But the real headline will come, Thursday night, when Sioux City's low plummets to around 11 below."
Temps will begin a slow ascent for the weekend.
On Friday, expect sunny skies and a high near 9. Saturday will be even better with sunny skies and a high near 25.
"While we won't be closing in on 50 degrees, Siouxland will at least be close to normal for the weekend," Weisser said.