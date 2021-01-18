 Skip to main content
After semester in hybrid, South Sioux City High School shifting to in-school instruction
south sioux city community school district logo
SOUTH SIOUX CITY --  After many months of hybrid learning, South Sioux City High School students will be returning to full-time, in-person learning beginning Feb. 1.

As a precaution due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, South Sioux City School District officials began the 2020-21 school year in a combination of online and in-school instruction for high school pupils.

According to an announcement by school officials Monday, students will report for in-person learning every day instead of two or three days a week, as the hybrid learning model will be discontinued after Jan.29.  

Coronavirus numbers in Dakota County and the metro area have been dropping in recent weeks.

"Our (virus) numbers have leveled off and our current schedule is structured to allow this. We are looking forward to having students in-person every day starting on February 1st," Spokesman Lance Swanson said in a statement to the Journal.

There have been more than 3,720 positive virus cases in Dakota County since the pandemic began in early 2020, with 67 deaths.

The Dakota County Health Department announced Thursday that it's in the process of setting up appointments for residents 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

