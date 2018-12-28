SIOUX CITY -- A few lingering snow showers are in the forecast Friday morning as Sioux Cityans shiver and brace for a frigid end-of-the week.
Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the snow band that dropped around two-tenths of an inch of the white stuff in Sioux City on Thursday, will be gone by Friday noon.
However, blustery conditions will remain. Friday's high will top off at 15 degrees. By 5 p.m., the temp will drop to around 9. Gusty northwest winds will bring Friday's overnight low down to a chilly 3 below zero.
The winds will shift to the south on Saturday. That will allowed the high to rebound to near 23 degrees.
"Sunday will seem quite balmy in Sioux City," Kalin said. "Southerly winds will boost the daytime temps to near 37 degrees."
But he warns to not get too used to it.
Monday's New Year's Eve day forecast calls foe a chance of snow and freezing rain before noon plus a chance for snow after that. Otherwise, expect blustery conditions and a high in the mid 20s.
Kalin said Sioux Cityans will welcome in 2019 under clear skies and cold conditions.
Monday's low will bottom out at 4 below. Tuesday's high will likely not go beyond 8 above.