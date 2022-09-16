Akron, Iowa's Great Scarecrow Festival helps usher in fall

AKRON, Iowa — The "Green Goddess" has the face of an angel as well as a body made of leaves and grass.

Wait, are those plastic Easter eggs circling the Goddess' head?

Well, Robin Dirks is nothing if not thrifty when it comes to the construction of creative scarecrows.

"The eggs give off a pop of color," the retired Akron-Westfield Community School art teacher explained.

In addition to her "Green Goddess" scarecrow, Dirks created "Homer" and "Opie," an overall-clad, father-and-son tag team of scarecrows.

"'Opie' is wearing old boots and mittens I picked up at the consignment store," she said. "Making scarecrows allows me to get rid of plenty of old stuff laying around the house. And what I don't have, I'll try to get second-hand."

Dirks is one of the scarecrow artisans participating in the 22nd annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Akron City Park.

Sponsored by the Akron Friendship & Service Club, the Scarecrow Festival features food vendors, a craft fair and a bake sale for adults, in addition to mini-train rides, inflatables, glitter tattoos and a free petting zoo for kids.

For many, the highlight of the festival is the scarecrow decorating contest.

Scarecrows are judged in three categories: preschool through fifth grade; sixth through 12th grade; and adults.

A "Best of Show" winner will be named, and festival goers can vote for their favorites in such categories as Most Creative, Best "Scare" Crow, Best School Spirit, Best Community Spirit, Nature's Harvest, Best Use of Recycled Materials, Most Patriotic, Best Book Character and Best Movie or TV Character.

All of the scarecrows will be auctioned off to the public at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Each year, the Scarecrow Festival welcomes visitors from across the area to enjoy a day of family fun," Akron Friendship & Service Club president Lisa Harris explained. "Every year, it continues to grow."

Harris should know. She's been involved with the festival from the very start.

"The first year involved a handful of people," Harris said. "Now, it involves our club's 40 members, plenty of volunteers and between 50 to 60 scarecrows."

All of the proceeds from the Scarecrow Festival will be donated to projects, programs and events in and around Akron.

Which is ultimately what the festival has come to mean to the citizens of the Plymouth County town.

"It's nice because the festival brings everybody together," Harris said. "The city park will be full of activities with something for everyone."

But chances are good you won't find a scarecrow designed by Harris.

"No, there are people who are much more creative or artistic than me," she said with a smile.