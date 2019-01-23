SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced three bands coming to Anthem in coming months: metal bands All That Remains and Static-X, and American rock band From Ashes to New.
All That Remains will play Anthem March 16; From Ashes to New will play April 5; and Static-X will play July 19.
All That Remains, formed in 1998, has hits including "What If I Was Nothing," "Two Weeks" and "Stand Up." From Ashes to New released their debut album in 2016; their hits include "Broken," "Crazy" and "Thought It All." Static-X, who released their platinum debut album Wisconsin Death Trip in 1999, boasts hits like "Push It," "Destroyer" and "I'm The One."
Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Anthem attendees must be 21 or over.