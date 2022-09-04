Alley Art Festival returning to downtown on Sept. 24

SIOUX CITY -- 20 murals and counting.

That's how many oversized pieces of outdoor public art Jessica Hammond has produced over the past four years.

"Actually, I've done more than 20 murals," the Sioux City-based artist who paints under the name "Brutal Doodles," explained.

Hammond will be adding to a few more public arts pieces at the fourth annual Alley Art Festival, which is taking place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 24 in the alleyways between Fourth and Fifth Streets on Nebraska and Pierce streets.

Organized by Vangarde Arts, Downtown Partners as well as artists like Hammond, the Alley Art Festival was created to reinvent urban spaces with art as part of the ongoing effort to enhance walkability between the Historic Fourth Street and Historic Pearl Street District.

"I know we've had out-of-towners who've walked our alleyways after hearing about the murals," Vangarde Art's Brent Stockton said during a Thursday morning new conference held behind the Orpheum Theatre. "I even know there's been Orpheum performers who've been impressed by the art."

For Hammond, the Alley Art Festival gives new artists a chance to test the waters with a highly-visible form of street art.

"This isn't graffiti art by a long shot," she said.

Plus it's bringing more artists to Sioux City.

"This year, we'll have more that 50 artists participating in Alley Art," Stockton said. "34 of those artists are completely new to the festival."

Indeed, the Alley Art Festival will be a complete festival with an art show, kid's tent, community wall, food trucks and a beer garden.

Main stage performers will include the musical groups Banana Cramps and Artificial Stars as well as nationally-known blues rock guitarist Shannon Curfman.

Hammond is happy that artists are willing to volunteer their time and talents to create art that everyone can enjoy.

"Literally, anyone can leave their mark at the Alley Art Festival," she said.