Alzheimer's Association reschedules Wine & Chocolate Festival

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Alzheimer's Association Wine & Chocolate Festival has been rescheduled from Aug. 13 in Le Mars and Aug. 14 in Sioux City.

The events, originally slated for March 26 and March 27, were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. All sponsorships and ticket sales will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Started in 1994 as the Wine & Rose Festival, the now two-day Wine & Chocolate Festival pairs award-winning wines and gourmet meals and chocolates.

The proceeds from the event are used to support the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer's Association including the 24/7 Helpline, area support groups, community education and awareness, research, Medic Alert + Safe Return as well as national funding.

For more information on these events, local support groups and education, contact the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/Iowa or 712-279-5802.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.