Alzheimer's Association reschedules Wine & Chocolate Festival
Alzheimer's Association reschedules Wine & Chocolate Festival

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Alzheimer's Association Wine & Chocolate Festival has been rescheduled from Aug. 13 in Le Mars and Aug. 14 in Sioux City.

The events, originally slated for March 26 and March 27, were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. All sponsorships and ticket sales will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Started in 1994 as the Wine & Rose Festival, the now two-day Wine & Chocolate Festival pairs award-winning wines and gourmet meals and chocolates. 

The proceeds from the event are used to support the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer's Association including the 24/7 Helpline, area support groups, community education and awareness, research, Medic Alert + Safe Return as well as national funding.

For more information on these events, local support groups and education, contact the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/Iowa or 712-279-5802.

