SPENCER, Iowa -- 2018 "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, along with special guest Maggie Lindemann, will be part of the SRG Concert Series in the Sleep Number Grandstand, Sept. 14, at the 2019 Clay County Fair.
Originally from Clarksville, Iowa, Poppe was crowned the winner of "American Idol," and her debut album is slated for release this summer.
"It will be an honor to have an Iowan and 'American Idol' winner at the fair," said fair manager Jeremy Parsons.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 at the Event Center box office, 800 West 18th St., online at midwestix.com or by phone at 515-244-2771.