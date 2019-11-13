Annual holiday Standstill Parade of Lights to return to downtown Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce & Development Company will be hosting the fourth annual Standstill Parade of Lights from 6 to 7 p.m., Dec. 5, in the downtown's historic Main street.

Businesses and organizations will be displaying their floats in order to compete for the parade's grand title. Children will also get an opportunity to meet Santa Claus and the majestic Vermillion Christmas tree will be lit at 6:45 p.m. in Ratigen Platz.

If you'd like to compete in the parade float contest, registration forms may be found at McVicker Plaza or online at LiveVermillion.com until Dec. 2.

