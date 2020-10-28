 Skip to main content
Annual Siouxland Sleep Out will go mostly virtual
Annual Siouxland Sleep Out will go mostly virtual

siouxland sleep out logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Sleep Out will be held, starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at Cone Park. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be held mostly virtually.

Organizers are encouraging participants to register and, then, camp out in their own backyard. The event will also be livestreamed on the Siouxland Sleep Out Facebook page at facebook.com/siouxlandsleepout.

Since 2005, Siouxland Sleep Out has been raising awareness for the more than 500 individuals, families and children in Sioux City who are homeless. This event also raises money for charitable agencies that help people with supportive services and locate permanent housing.

For more information, call 712-255-1691 or visit siouxlandsleepout.org.

