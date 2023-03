SIOUX CITY -- All area singers are invited to participate in the annual Voices Unite vocal festival taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 So. Lakeport.

The free-of-cost festival is being led by pianist-composer Mary McDonald. Participants will include the Siouxland Youth Chorus.

Lunch will be provided and an open-to-the-public concert, including all festival participants, will start at 4 p.m. Saturday.