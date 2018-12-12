Try 1 month for 99¢
911 phone

ANTHON, Iowa -- CenturyLink landline phone customers in the Anthon area should use cell phones if they need to call 911, according to an emergency alert text from Woodbury County. 

Time estimates for repair are not yet known. 

