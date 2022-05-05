Anti-abortion group maintains weekly Sioux City vigil in wake of leaked Supreme Court Roe draft opinion

SIOUX CITY -- Standing outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic Wednesday, near a sign with the message, "Abortion Kills Children," Nancy Protexter said her presence has earned a few car honks, as well as some middle fingers.

"I'm used to it," the Sioux City woman said. "I don't mind it because I think it is heartbreaking to think about babies killed by abortion."

Protexter is part of a group which regularly prays in front of 4409 Stone Ave. clinic, every Wednesday.

"You learn to dress warmly with boots and winter gloves," she said on the chilly morning. "It can get pretty cold around here."

The appearance of pro-life advocates like Protexter came two days after a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling was made public.

The draft, leaked to the Politico news website, suggested that 5 of the 9 justices are prepared to overturn the 1973 opinion that ensured Americans could legally access abortion.

After the report came out, more than 1,000 people flooded the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

In Los Angeles, police put the city on tactical alert after a confrontation between abortion rights supporters and officers.

New polling continues to show a majority of Americans support preserving some access to abortion services.

Dwayne Freeman, of Laurel, Neb., said he was following the story with considerable interest.

"Seeing abortion overturned in the courts is important to me," the pro-life advocate explained. "I've been praying for it."

Freeman had been a weekly presence in front of Planned Parenthood for a few months.

On the other hand, Kristie McGregor has been part of a pro-life group for the past few years.

A Sioux City woman who homeschools her two young children, McGregor said she's also paying attention to the Supreme Court.

"Abortions should be abolished in any circumstance," she said, outside of Mary's Choice, a nonprofit organization offering assistance to women experienced unexpected pregnancies. "I think this could be good news for the pro-life movement."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.