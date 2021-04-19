April snows seldom produce accumulation, meteorologist says

SIOUX CITY -- Monday morning's snow didn't stick around very long as above-freezing temps quickly melted away all of the white stuff.

According to Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, a slight chance for snow on Tuesday will likely experience a similar fate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's snow showers, forecast for late in the afternoon, come when Sioux City's daytime high will be in the 40s.

"We can have snow as late as May," Masters said. "The nice thing is they seldom produce any significant accumulation."

Wednesday brings another slight chance for snow before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny skies will heat things up to 49 degrees.

The forecast for Thursday through Sunday will have temps reaching the 60s with dry conditions and plenty of sun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.