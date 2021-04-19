 Skip to main content
April snows seldom produce accumulation, meteorologist says
April snows seldom produce accumulation, meteorologist says

Floyd Monument snowy weather

Melting snowflakes on a car windshield obscure the Floyd Monument during a brief snowfall Monday morning in Sioux City. The snow did not stick around on the ground long but more is in the forecast for Tuesday. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Monday morning's snow didn't stick around very long as above-freezing temps quickly melted away all of the white stuff.

According to Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, a slight chance for snow on Tuesday will likely experience a similar fate.

Tuesday's snow showers, forecast for late in the afternoon, come when Sioux City's daytime high will be in the 40s.

"We can have snow as late as May," Masters said. "The nice thing is they seldom produce any significant accumulation."

Wednesday brings another slight chance for snow before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny skies will heat things up to 49 degrees.

The forecast for Thursday through Sunday will have temps reaching the 60s with dry conditions and plenty of sun. 

Will this week's snow be the last we see this spring? Visit siouxcityjournal.com/polls to participate in our online poll.

