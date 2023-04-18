SIOUX CITY -- Students from 11 studios throughout the Midwest participated in Mainstage Productions' annual Dance Competition and Convention, held April 14 - 16, at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Longtime Sioux City dance studio owners Shirley Dill and Tracy Bennett began producing this event more than a decade ago. It is now produced by Jessica McCulley and Molli Roth, of Sioux City, and Traci Stanfield, of New York.

"This event is local yet we have been able to attract more dancers than many of the national touring companies that come through here," McCulley said. "We believe that is because of our personal touch, and our passion and commitment to keeping the weekend unique and local as (Dill and Bennett) intended."

Faculty and judges for the competition included Sydney Mesher, a New York City Rockette: Chip Abbott, a prominent New York-based choreographer; and Robert Taylor, a former "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant.

Throughout the competition, dancers were awarded with trophies and scholarships to Broadway Dance Center of New York; Synthesis Dance Company of New York; South Dakota Ballet's summer intensive program; and Flux Dance Company of Sioux City.

The dancers at the competition receiving Broadway Dance Center Scholarships were Morgan Higman, Ashton Jacobson and Delaney Dirksen.

Dancers at the convention receiving awards were Amelia Emanuel, Atari Dean, Amara Peters, Layla Ballard, Elizabeth DePriest, Abby Hammer, Quinn Homan, Dannika Welborg, Kahlan Ruth, Kenna Langle and Cadence Irwin.