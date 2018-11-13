SIOUX CITY -- Lean all about the villages and towns that once dotted the area at "History at High Noon: Woodbury County Ghost Towns," at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Retired history curator Grace Linden will highlight approximately 30 villages or towns that once existed in Woodbury County but, for whatever reasons, are no longer recognizable as a town. The presentation will include maps and photographs of the locations of the ghost towns with information about each town and, perhaps, reasons for their demise.
Some of the ghost towns include: Glen Ellen, Lakeport, Thompsontown, Allandale, German City, Midway, Owego, Lucky Valley and Weedland.
Following the presentation, Linden will ask attendees with first-hand knowledge of any Woodbury County ghost towns to share their remembrances of the communities with the audience.
In addition, attendees are encouraged to bring lunches to this free noontime program.