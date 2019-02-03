SIOUX CITY -- Approximately 50 students and their advisers from schools in Sioux City, Kingsley-Pierson, Marcus and Remsen will participate in a World Food Prize Day Event, held on the campus of Western Iowa Tech on Feb. 6.
The World Food Prize is an international organization that elevates ground-breaking ideas and innovations in the quality, quantity and availability of food across the globe.
Students will have the opportunity to participate and do a service learning project based on the selected theme of “Milk." Participants will work on a case study to come up with solutions for the global consumption and nutritional values of milk and its products, as well as the global problems associated with it. Students will participate, brainstorm and discuss the food insecurity issues related to milk, their governmental, cultural, healthcare, economic and political aspects to propose the best possible solutions.
Students are encouraged to continue their own research of food insecurity topics to participate in the Iowa Youth Institute of the World Food Prize at Iowa State University later in the spring.
This event is the result of a partnership between Western Iowa Tech, Sioux City Community Schools District and the World Food Prize.