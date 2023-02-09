SIOUX CITY — An Arkansas man was sentenced to 10 years for a meth conviction in federal court, Feb. 2, in Sioux City.

Leocadio Contreras-Sebastian, 38, of Warren, Arkansas, pled guilty on Aug. 24, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distributing methamphetamine.

At the plea and sentencing hearings, evidence showed that from January 2020 to April 2022, Contreras-Sebastian and others distributed at least 3.53 kilograms of pure methamphetamine in the Sioux City area. Contreras-Sebastian admitted he traveled from Arkansas to Sioux City for purposed of delivering the methamphetamine to another co-conspirator.

United States District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand sentenced Contreras-Sebastian to 10 years in a federal prison and five years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force in Sioux City.